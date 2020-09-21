Anurag Kashyap Gets Solidarity Message From Radhika Apte Amid Payal Ghosh's Allegations

Numerous stars of the film industry who have worked with Anurag Kashyap have come out in his support after he was accused of sexual assault by Payal Ghosh. In the latest, Radhika Apte penned a solidarity message for ‘one of her closest friends.' The actor praised her Lust Stories director for inspiring and supporting her and added she always felt ‘immensely secure’ in his presence.

Radhika Apte backs Anurag Kashyap

Taking to Instagram, Radhika Apte shared a snap where she is enjoying a light-hearted moment with Anurag Kashyap. The Pad Man star highlighted the latter treating her ‘as an equal’ and cherishing their 'mutual love and respect.' Sending her love to him, she asserted that he has and will always remind her ‘trusted friend.’

Radhika had been directed by Anurag Kashyap in his segment of the anthology film Lust Stories. They had also worked together on Sacred Games. Kashyap was also one of the producers of her show Ghoul.

On Sunday, many other stars like Taapsee Pannu, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Swara Bhasker, Tisca Chopra had supported Anurag Kashyap by sharing their experiences of knowing and working with him.

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Payal Ghosh claimed that Anurag Kashyap had ‘forced himself upon her’ around 2014-15 as she tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help in taking action and providing her security. In an interview with a news channel, she claimed that Kashyap had tried to assault her while seeking a sexual act from her. She also stated that the filmmaker bragged about other actresses doing the same for him and were a call away.

Anurag Kashyap has denied the allegations, and called it ‘lies’ and ‘baseless.’

Payal Ghosh stated that he will register a complaint with the National Commission for Women after Chairperson Rekha Sharma backed her. Her lawyer has also informed that they will be registering a complaint against Kashyap, who has, in turn, lawyered up:

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

