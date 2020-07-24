Anurag Kashyap Offered Sushant Singh Rajput 'Hasee Toh Phasee' & Another Film? He Details

Another director opened up about they had wanted to work with Sushant Singh Rajput, owing to his immense talent and performing skills. Director and producer Anurag Kashyap took everyone by storm when he revealed that he had wanted to work with Sushant Singh Rajput. The director had offered a film to Sushant, but he had rejected the film. The Gangs Of Wasseypur director shed light on the reason why the actor had rejected his film.

Wanted to work with Sushant Singh Rajput in Hasee Toh Phasee

In a recent interview with a media portal, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he had offered Hassee Toh Phasee (which Anurag’s production house had produced) to Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the reports in the media portal, the Sidharth Malhotra starrer was offered to Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the actor had reportedly turned down the film.

The media portal reported further that Manmarziyaan director had approached Sushant Singh Rajput again with another film. However, the actor did not sign that film as well. Anurag Kashyap revealing the reason, told the portal that Sushant chose another film over his film. The director told the media portal that he did not have anything bitter against him and respected the actor’s decision.

Hasee Toh Phasee details

Hasee Toh Phasee is a romantic comedy film which stars Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, and Adah Sharma in the lead roles. The film follows the plot of a rich businessman who thinks he is in love with his girlfriend and wants to marry her but eventually falls for her smart and geeky sister. Parineeti Chopra played the role of a smart and geeky girl in the film, who was praised for her performance.

The film received a positive response from fans and critics alike and went on to become a box office hit, making an estimated gross collection of ₹62 crores. The film received mixed reviews for its soundtrack composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Although Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra's roles in the film were appreciated, their on-screen chemistry did not manage to impress the audience.

Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara released on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar. It will feature SSR and Sanghi in the lead role and will also feature actors like Saif Ali Khan, Sahil Vaid, and Javed Jaffrey in crucial roles. The film is produced by Fox Star Studio and is directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

This 2020 flick is based on John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The music for the film is composed by A R Rahman. Fans of the late actor are highly excited to catch the film on the streaming platform. The songs of the film have already received high praise on the internet.

