Parineeti Chopra's Ishaqzaade Or Hasee Toh Phasee: Which Film Was Audience's Favourite?

Parineeti Chopra's performance in the film Ishaqzaade is considered by many as one of her best performances to date. She was also seen in the film Hasee Toh Phasee, alongside actor Siddharth Malhotra. She played the character of a bold girl in the film Ishaqzaade and was seen as a geek scientist in the film Hasee Toh Phasee. Here's an overview of both these film's performances at the box office that prove which of her film is the audience's favourite.

Ishaqzaade or Hasee to h Phasee: Which film was the audience's favourite?

Ishaqzaade

Directed by Habib Faisal, the film Ishaqzaade starred Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The romantic action film marked Arjun Kapoor’s debut in Bollywood. The film received positive reviews from the critics and went on to become a box office success. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra received praises for their on-screen chemistry in the film, making them a hit Jodi.

Also Raed: Parineeti Chopra Reveals She Judges People By Looking At Their Nail's Shape And Size

Ishaqzaade followed the story of a Muslim girl who falls in love with a Hindu boy, belonging to rival political parties. When their families get to know about their affair, they set out to kill them. Ishaqzaade made an estimated gross collection off ₹65 crores and also bagged more than 10 awards. The soundtrack of the film was also praised by the critics.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore The Black Shimmery Saree Better?

Hasee toh Phasee

Hasee Toh Phasee is a romantic comedy film starring actors Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth Malhotra, and Adah Sharma in the lead roles. The film followed the story of a rich businessman who thinks he is in love with his girlfriend and wants to marry her but eventually falls for her smart and geeky sister. Parineeti Chopra played the role of a smart and geeky girl in the film, who was praised for her performance.

Also Read: Watch How Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra's 'Pareshaan' Song Was Shot In This BTS Video

The film received positive reviews from the critics and went on to become a box office hit, making an estimated gross collection of ₹62 crores. The film received mixed reviews for its soundtrack composed by Vishal–Shekhar. Although Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra's roles in the film were appreciated, their on-screen chemistry did not manage to impress the audience.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Films Like 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Piku' & Others That Were Set In Delhi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.