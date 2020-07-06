Parineeti Chopra's Deleted Scenes From Rom-com 'Hasee Toh Phasee'

Parineeti Chopra’s effortless acting style and satirical movie choices have time and again fascinated the audiences. Parineeti Chopra's 2014 release, Hasee Toh Phasee also bagged her lots of praises from the audience for her on-screen chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra. In the film, Parineeti Chopra essayed the role of Meeta and Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Nikhil. Let’s reminisce some parts of the movie, Hasee Toh Phasee, by watching these deleted scenes from the film.

Hasee Toh Phasee deleted scenes

Form a hurdle

In this deleted scene, Meeta makes the family form a hurdle when they go for shopping and reach the Bhuleshwar market. This is the funniest scene in which Meeta has had those pills after which she used to behave weirdly. Watch this hilarious market scene handled by Meeta in her way.

Tum Mujhe miss Karoge

This is a very cute and emotional scene between Nikhil and Meeta when she is about to leave for her home. And at that time, Meeta asks Nikhil that, will he miss her? This is an adorable chat between Meeta and Nikhil when she is packing her bags to leave.

Want to see magic

In this deleted video, Meeta is seen sleeping in the earlier part. But she wakes up as a kid starts playing with her ball that she has been working on as a part of her research project. And then Meeta shows her magic Polymer ball to the small kid. Watch this video here.

Tum Bags Pack Karlo

This is the deleted scene where Karishma sees Nikhil and Meeta dance together on the ‘Punjabi Wedding Song’. Karishma then warns Nikhil to collect cash that he has promised and also tells Meeta to pack her bags to go home with her. Here's what happens when Karishma comes to take Meeta at Nikhil's house.

Searching Meeta

This is the deleted scene from the film Hasse Toh Phasee, where Nikhil is finding of Meeta on the internet. And he comes across a video of Meeta where she is giving an interview in Chinese. This video was found by Nikhil in Meeta’s laptop, watch the video here.

Nikhil the hacker

As Meeta needs money, Nikhil was helping her by doing this. Watch this video which shows what happens when Devesh enters the room where Nikhil is hacking his computer to get some money. Find out what happens next here

