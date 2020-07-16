Anil Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Revenge Drama 'AK Vs AK' Also Starring Anurag Kashyap

Netflix India has dropped the ball and announced a list of 17 new original drama shows that are set to release through the course of 2020. The announcement includes a mixed bag of shows including eight new films and series spanning different genres. Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap are the two titular AK in their next thriller AK vs AK which is all set to release on Netflix soon. Anil shared a sneak peek of the show on Twitter which will leave his fans craing to know more about the film.

Anil Kapoor to feature next alongside Anurag Kashyap

While sharing the news on Twitter, Anil shared a post and called Anurag Kashyap a kidnapper for kidnapping Anil’s child and wrote that its time that he proves the world that a father always remains a father no matter what happens to his child. According to the post, it seems that story of the film would revolve around a brash film director (Anurag Kashyap) who kidnaps the child of a filmstar (Anil Kapoor) and he the film reportedly documents the search hunt of the star to catch the culprit and free his child.

When @anuragkashyap72 decides to kidnap a kid for his next film, it’s time to show him ki baap baap hota hai! #AKvsAK @VikramMotwane Coming soon on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/uJ8SI3bR6k — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 16, 2020

As per reports, according to a media report, the film has been extensively shot in the Dharavi area of Mumbai and has a lot of running and chase sequences. The film wrapped up its shooting schedule just before the entire nation went under lockdown due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The media reported also stated that the genre of the film is quite similar to Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy’s film Bowfinger.

Some time back, as pe reports Anil spoke to a leading publication about the forthcoming film and said that the next film was always going to have a digital release because he feels that he was convinced with the power and reach of digital platforms especially during the time of the ongoing pandemic. The actor had also reportedly expressed that he cannot deny that it is reassuring to see several prominent filmmakers releasing their films digitally. Anil also reportedly told the publication that as and when the theatres will be open again, several people would be seen flocking to their favourite medium which is still theatres. But until it does not happen, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor said that the OTT platform is boon for all.

