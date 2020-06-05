'Choked' Fans Reactions: Netizens Are Loving The Latest Anurag Kashyap Piece

Choked is a much-anticipated drama film which released on Netflix on June 5, 2020. The film has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and stars actors like Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. People have been giving out their opinion on the show and the various aspects of it, ever since its release. Most reviews seem to be in favour of the makers.

Fan reviews on Choked

Netizens have been discussing the film Choked ever since its trailer released on the internet. Most people have been talking positively about the plot and its representation. Most viewers can be seen appreciating Anurag Kashyap’s work as the direction is spot on. The film showcases raw emotions in human beings and how it leads to various situations.

People around the country have also been appreciating the natural performance put forth by the actors. The writing team of Choked has also been credited for the way the story unfolds and keeps the audience hooked throughout.

The Choked audience has pointed out that the characters are well written and kept authentic in every way possible. The story tries to showcase the hardships of a few middle-class people and how they react when various obstacles come their way. Netizens have been of the opinion that the show does not disappoint and must be viewed by everyone who has lived through the era of demonetization. Have a look at a few reactions to the film Choked here.

#Choked redeems @Netflix in more ways than one. Great context, grey characters, just enough political jibes, middle class dreams - all add up to delicious viewing. Loved it @anuragkashyap72 @SaiyamiKher, my favourite @rajshriartist and the stupendous writing team. — kumud chaudhary (@kumudchaudhary1) June 5, 2020

Good thought backed up by excellent performance from the leads ❤️#Choked is a good watch ❤️

The best part is the dappan kuthu song 😅😂@anuragkashyap72@roshanmathew22 @SaiyamiKher#ChokedPaisaBoltaHai — Ainesh Zacharias (@Ainesh_) June 5, 2020

Loved loved #Choked My fav Anurag film since #GOW I liked Raman Raghav 2.0 but this is goood. — D (@DandanakaDone) June 5, 2020

@anuragkashyap72 superb sir

"Direction bolta hai" #choked Truth that is portrayed amazingly. — Subah (@EkdumOriginal) June 5, 2020

Half way into @anuragkashyap72 #choked



A film during demonetization.. very good set up.. #sayamikher

Is just amazing.



A bit slow but quite intriguing — A V A D (@avadsays) June 5, 2020

#ChokedPaisaBoltaHai is a brilliantly directed film. Nothing like @anuragkashyap72 has directed before. Portrayal of characters by the cast is effortless and @karshkalemusic 's music is the biggest compliment for the film. #Choked @NetflixIndia — Harshit Donter (@harshitdonter) June 5, 2020

About the film Choked

Choked is a Netflix original film which released on June 5, 2020. The plot of this film revolves around a bank cashier who finds money in the choked drain of her sink only for all of it to go in vain with time. The bilingual film revolves around the 2016 banknote demonetization and the effect that it had on the working class of India. The trailer of the film Choked was loved by the masses even though very little information was given out by the makers through it. Have a look at the trailer of Choked on YouTube here.

