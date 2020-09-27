Payal Ghosh Asks Why Mumbai Police Hasn't Arrested Anurag Kashyap; Threatens Hunger Strike

Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, will on Sunday visit the Versova Police Station where the complaint against Kashyap has been filed. According to her lawyer Advocate Nitin Satpute, her client and he will be visiting there to ask the Police that "why the accused has not been arrested".

'Two different laws for poor and rich'

Nitin Satpute took to Twitter and said that when the poor man commits an offence like rape, the police "immediately act and arrest them without any probe and the probe starts latter. 2 different laws for poor and rich." Payal will sit on a hunger strike if "justice is not done," Advocate Satpute said.

Payal Ghosh & @Nitin_Satpute will be visiting to Versova P. Stn, to ask police why accused not yet arrested, when poor man man commits offence like rape, police immediately act & arrest them without any prob & prob starts latter, 2 different law 4 poor & rich @ani @pti — Adv Nitin Satpute ایڈوکیٹ نتن ستپوتے નિતિન સાતપુતે (@Nitin_Satpute) September 27, 2020

Earlier this week, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after actress Payal Ghosh accused him of raping her in 2013. Kashyap has dismissed the allegations as "baseless". The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Versova police station late Tuesday night after the actress along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute approached the police.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said, adding that further investigation is underway. Kashyap will be called for questioning in connection with the alleged seven-year-old incident, he said. In her police complaint, the actress alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

According to sources, Payal Ghosh has also filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday evening for consuming chemical substances. Ghosh reached the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Wednesday evening around 6 PM to register the case with the central agency.

Payal Ghosh's allegations against Anurag Kashyap

On Saturday, the actress took to Twitter, claiming that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation the director called "baseless". Kashyap called the actor's claim an attempt to "silence" him for his outspoken views. His lawyer earlier in a tweet said, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest."

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

Anurag Kashyap has found support in his industry friends, with Hansal Mehta, Taapse Pannu, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub as well as former wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj crediting him for creating a safe workspace for women, though no concrete comment has been made about the specific allegation.

