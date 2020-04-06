Anurag Kashyap Shares His Coronavirus Lockdown Movie List With Twitterati

Anurag Kashyap has shared his movie list to pass his time during the coronavirus quarantine. The esteemed director is known for his films and film making skills. The director has now taken to Twitter to share his list with his fans and involve them too in the film watching marathon during this coronavirus quarantine.

Anurag Kashyap shares his coronavirus quarantine movie watching list

Anurag Kashyap recently tweeted in a thread that he has been watching some of the classic movies to pass his time during this coronavirus lockdown. These films are cult classics and are some of the finest and most popular American and British films. Anurag Kashyap shared this list which included films like The African Queen, which is a John Huston directorial film starring Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn.

Quarantine Cinema Viewing . Last three days

1. Swing Time(1936)- George Stevens

2. The incident(1967) - Larry Peerce

3. The African Queen(1951/52) - John Huston

4. The thin man(1934) by W.S. Vandyke

5. Time without pity(1957)- Joseph losey — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 5, 2020

Anurag Kashyap shared some of the rarest gems in the list which his fans were amazed to know about. Anurag Kashyap added films like Time Without pity by Joseph Losey which is considered as a rare film. In another tweet in continuation, Anurag Kashyap added popular films like Crime and Punishment which was directed by Josef Sternberg in 1935.

6. Crime and punishment (1935)- Josef Sternberg

7. The Major and The minor(1942)-Billy Wilder

8. Aguirre-the wrath of God (1972) by Werner Herzog

9. The Naked Kiss(1964)- Samuel Fuller — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 5, 2020

Prior to this movie recommendation list, Anurag Kashyap also shared his recommendations for other shows and movies. Anurag Kashyap recommended shows like V for Vendetta, The outsider, The Occupant, etc. Fans of Anurag Kashyap praised him for his amazing taste in films and asked him to continue with such suggestions in the future.

