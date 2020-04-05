‘Wonderful’: National Orchestra Of France Performs Virtually Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of many performances around the world, however, the National Orchestra of France connected virtually to entertain music lovers around the globe. The organisation shared a heartwarming performance on YouTube in which members of the Orchestra recorded themselves playing ‘Bolero’ by Maurice Ravel. Almost 48 members of the group collectively presented the show online and played one of the world’s best-known pieces of classical music.

'Wonderful' performance

The Orchestra national de France is a Paris based French symphony orchestra which was founded in 1934. The group was also praised by YouTube users and the video has already been viewed more than one lakh times. With hundreds of comments, one user wrote, “The timpanist looks like he's having a blast, watching him made me so happy”. Another user said, “It's nice that the snare drummer's drum reminds us to STAY HOME. If we all do this maybe we will survive this pandemic to hear concerts in concert halls once again”. “This is so cool. Didn't think I'll be attending a concert chilling in my own home as well as the musicians. This was wonderful to see thank you and you all have lovely homes,” wrote another user.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 65,000 lives worldwide as of April 5. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and territories and has infected more than one million people. Out of the total infections, 253,821 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(Image source: France Musique/YouTube)

