Vicky Kaushal Spends Some Quality Time With His "fans" During Coronavirus Lockdown

Bollywood News

In his latest Instagram video, Vicky Kaushal was seen spending some quality time with his "fans". Read on to know more

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
vicky kaushal

The Coronavirus lockdown in the country seems to be bringing out a new and quirky side to the celebrities. While Anushka Sharma became husband Virat Kohli's new barber, Katrina Kaif took a lesson in household chores and washing dishes. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was busy labelling the items in her house including, husband Ranveer Singh. However, now it is Vicky Kaushal who has joined this quirky brigade and brought out his funny side in his latest Instagram video. 

Vicky Kaushal on Instagram recently uploaded a video where he was seen spending some quality time with his "fan". In the video, the actor was seen cleaning his ceiling fan without the support of any kind. He ended the video with a quirky dialogue about his height and how it was not his job to clean fans simply because he is tall. On the other hand, he captioned the video as "Thought I’d interact with my fans today... 🙂 #quarantinelife"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Lionel Messi Works Out With Son In Adorable Moment During Coronavirus Lockdown: Watch

Here's a look at what other Bollywood celebs are up to during the Coronavirus lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Lisa Ray Reminisces Happy Times Before Coronavirus Lockdown In This Heartfelt Post; Read

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Video: Kolkata Police Sing 'Bela Bose' Song To Cheer Residents Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: WrestleMania 36: WWE Star Rhea Ripley Trains In Self-isolation Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Would Have Pursued This If Not A Career In Acting | Find Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Curious About How Vicky Kaushal Spends His Time During Quarantine? Here Is The Answer

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

Vicky Kaushal was last seen on the silver screen in Bhoot: Part One-The Haunted Ship. The movie also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Pankaj Tripathi. He will next be seen in Udham Singh for which he had already started shooting before the Coronavirus lockdown. His other Bollywood ventures include the multi-starrer period-drama Takht, Manekshaw and The Immortal Ashwatthama

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Will Meet His Loved Ones After Lockdown Ends, Fans Wonder If It Is Katrina

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's Soulful And Romantic Tracks That You Can Hear On Loop

 

 

