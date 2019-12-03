Bollywood Celebs: These Popular Celebrities Were Once Classmates, Too!

There are not only families continuing into Bollywood but a lot of friends too. A lot of celebrities have shared their childhood with other celebrities. Some of them have been friends because of their families while many of them have been classmates in school. While the stars went on to make their own way into Bollywood, what has remained intact is their bond with each other. Here are a few celebs who have been classmates at some point in their lives.

Bollywood Celebrities who were classmates

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor

The Baaghi actors, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were classmates in school. In an interview with a leading daily, Shroff revealed that he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor during his school days. He also said that he should have been a rebel and asked her out when they were in school but now that he is a rebel in reel life, at least he proposed her on-screen.

ALSO READ | The Gentlemen Movie: Behind The Scene Pictures Surface Online; See Photos

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan

The popular duo of Andaz Apna Apna shared the same classroom for a year when they were young. Aamir Khan mentioned they were together in the second grade but they didn’t know each other then.

ALSO READ | Tanhaji Actor, Kajol Says, "I Guess I Have Had 105 Comebacks So Far"

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor

These two stars seem to have a special bond as both of them have known each other for a long time. However, they were classmates in the same acting institute. Both were preparing for their debut then.

Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra

Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra have both tried their hand at acting in the Bollywood industry. Roshan and Chopra attended the Bombay Scottish school at Mahim together. The duo has been best friends since the fourth standard and even worked together in Dhoom 2. They are still very good friends.

ALSO READ | Vicky Donor, Darr And Other Bollywood Films That Inspired Hollywood Remakes

ALSO READ | Bollywood Fashion Update: Here Are Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.