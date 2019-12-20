Sona Mohapatra, Abhishek Bachchan, And Other Bollywood Celebs Who Shut Trolls Up

There are times when Bollywood celebrities are trolled mercilessly for expressing their thoughts through tweets or their pictures. But, these witty celebrities also know how to sportingly shut these trollers up. Here's how.

Arjun Kapoor

I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP https://t.co/DHyHVVDPHq — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

Everyone knows the equation Arjun Kapoor used to share with late actor Sridevi and her daughters. Boney Kapoor's children had been distant from each other but the sudden demise of actor Sridevi got them closer to each other. This led to trolls and haters giving their opinion and questioning their relationship. A troll questioned Arjun Kapoor about his relationship with Sridevi's daughters to which he gave the perfect answer, to shut the troll up.

Sonakshi Sinha

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes 😂 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the few celebrities who has been trolled a number of times. She, however, always has a witty answer to shut them up. Recently, when Sonakshi Sinha failed to answer a question in the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, she was trolled for not knowing the answer to a simple question. However, Sonakshi Sinha gave a witty answer and asked her haters to make more memes on her.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan gets trolled very often for his posts or gets criticised for not being offered any movies. Once the actor was even trolled for living with his parents. Abhishek Bachchan, unlike other actors, replies to those tweets, shutting trollers up. He posts a motivation quote on every Monday, captioning it #Mondaymotivation. Once, a Twitter user commented on his Twitter account trolling him to be unemployed for being happy on a Monday. To this, the actor gave a savage reply saying he loved Mondays because he loves whatever he does.

Sona Mohapatra

& dear trolls, I wear such & such too. have done so since childhood. might break your heart to know that neither the sari that I love, nor the short dresses were/are to entice a man, be it for marriage or to show anyone anything. was for ME. then & now. clean your heads will U pic.twitter.com/b36PbhMRcP — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) August 11, 2019

Singer Sona Mohapatra has always been trolled for the way she dresses up. There was a time when she had been trolled on Twitter for anything she wore. Sona Mohapatra then took a picture in a short dress and wrote a caption that she has been dressing up this way since her childhood and nobody can stop her from doing so.

