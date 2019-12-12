Sona Mohapatra Slams Anu Malik Again, Says 'Ever Considered Being Sorry, Making Amends?'

Anu Malik, one of the most prominent musicians in Bollywood, has been facing some controversies and alleged sexual harassment allegations from multiple women from the industry, including Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, and Shweta Pandit. He was stuck in the midst of the 'Me Too' allegations and is still struggling with the accusations. He had to resign from his position as the judge of the show Indian Idol, following the accusations. Recently, Malik was again bashed by the pop sensation Sona Mohapatra. Read more to know about the whole story.

Sona speaks up against Anu

On December 12, 2019, Sona Mohapatra took to her official Instagram handle to give the music composer Anu Malik a proper response. He had recently spoken to a leading news daily, where he said that he has not given up his fight and that he will get his name cleared. To this, Sona replied through her Twitter account saying that his 3-week challenge is up. She added that today was the day he had to come back from his ignominy. She said that she never doubted that he would pull every trick in the book to do so. She asked him if he has ever considered being contrite, and making amends. Here is the tweet by the singer:

Your 3 week challenge is UP

Mr Anu https://t.co/dGCt4kdAIQ is the day you were to come back from your ignominy.I never doubted that you would pull every trick in the book to do so,Cockroaches do survive even holocausts.Ever considered being contrite,sorry, making amends, hiding? pic.twitter.com/PipyorAW0O — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 12, 2019

Fans of the singer are reacting to this all over the internet, retweeting her post, and flooding her comment box. They are highly supportive of her fight and cause to bring the music composer’s dark side to the whole world. The feud between singers of the industry and Anu Malik has been the talk of the town for a long time now. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how things unfold, and whether Anu Malik will face charges or not.

