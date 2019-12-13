The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sona Mohapatra Lashes Out At Troll While Clearing Her Agenda, Says 'try Stopping Me'

Bollywood News

Sona Mohapatra recently slammed a troll when the latter asked her to not push her 'agenda'. Here is what she replied while challenging the user

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sona Mohapatra

Apart from her work in the film industry, singer Sona Mohapatra is also known for her unfiltered opinion and lashing out on Twitter for various reasons. Recently, again a troll tried to poke Sona but got a befitting reply. She burst out on the troll when he accused her of having a hidden agenda. Challenging the person, Mohapatra replied, "& what exactly is my agenda? Human Rights? Dignity, Consent & Boundaries? Safety? This agenda burns you up? I’ll use whatever I choose to use to further this worthy agenda you idiot. Try stopping me." Check out her tweet below:

READ | Sona Mohapatra Slams Anu Malik Again, Says 'Ever Considered Being Sorry, Making Amends?'

The 43-year-old singer is quite vocal when it comes to talking about the state of women in India. The thread started when she posted a tweet in November 2019, after a brutal rape and murder of a vet in Hyderabad. Using the name of the late victim in the hashtag, she also slammed Indian comedian-actor Utsav Chakroberthy. Twitterati was seen upset with her tweet in the comments section as she was used the victim's name in the tweet. 

READ | Sona Mohapatra Slams A Troll On Anu Malik Row: 'You Find Women Molested Funny?'

READ | Sona Mohapatra Urges Parents In Insta Post, Tells Them To Not Send Kids On Stage, See Pic

Comedian Utsav Chakraborty also replied to her tweet in which she mentioned his name. He mentioned about #MeToo in his tweet. Without missing the opportunity to give her opinionated reply, she advised him to act like an adolescent and think about his actions.

READ | Hyderabad Horror | 'Stop Glorifying Violence': Sona Mohapatra Slams Director Sandeep Vanga

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST