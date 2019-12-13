Sona Mohapatra Lashes Out At Troll While Clearing Her Agenda, Says 'try Stopping Me'

Apart from her work in the film industry, singer Sona Mohapatra is also known for her unfiltered opinion and lashing out on Twitter for various reasons. Recently, again a troll tried to poke Sona but got a befitting reply. She burst out on the troll when he accused her of having a hidden agenda. Challenging the person, Mohapatra replied, "& what exactly is my agenda? Human Rights? Dignity, Consent & Boundaries? Safety? This agenda burns you up? I’ll use whatever I choose to use to further this worthy agenda you idiot. Try stopping me." Check out her tweet below:

& what exactly is my agenda? Human Rights? Dignity, Consent & Boundaries? Safety? This agenda burns you up? I’ll use whatever I choose to use to further this worthy agenda you idiot. Try stopping me. https://t.co/aVGsbeFIpf — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 12, 2019

The 43-year-old singer is quite vocal when it comes to talking about the state of women in India. The thread started when she posted a tweet in November 2019, after a brutal rape and murder of a vet in Hyderabad. Using the name of the late victim in the hashtag, she also slammed Indian comedian-actor Utsav Chakroberthy. Twitterati was seen upset with her tweet in the comments section as she was used the victim's name in the tweet.

& now #PriyankaReddy .In all this, we have an idiot, Dick-pic sharing Utsav types gathering compassion from all. The women are esp quick to ‘self-reflect’ & write empath editorials. Like seriously? So quick to keep aside millions of lives holding the shorter end of the stick? — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 29, 2019

Comedian Utsav Chakraborty also replied to her tweet in which she mentioned his name. He mentioned about #MeToo in his tweet. Without missing the opportunity to give her opinionated reply, she advised him to act like an adolescent and think about his actions.

Yes, #India .Casual sexism is ok, normalised,ignored & then such & such spreads like the vile disease that it is.Dear Utsav,am I related to you in anyway?Your dads sister?Mom’s?For that you’d have to be an adolescent boy.Are you?If so, go to the corner & think about your actions. https://t.co/6WejgicrtC — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 13, 2019

