Anusha Dandekar Knows How To Add Interesting Twist To Ordinary Jeans Look

Anusha Dandekar never fails to mesmerise you with her fashion sense. She often shells out her style goals to fans. The actor is taking the fashion game to a whole different level. She is often seen wearing jeans and knows how to ace them perfectly. Have a look:

Anusha Dandekar proves she is a jeans-kinda girl

Renowned model, VJ and host Anusha Dandekar has won many hearts with her fashion sense and there is no denying it. The actor can be seen donning ripped jeans flaunting her toned thighs and has paired it with a white t-shirt. She completed her look with metallic silver toe-pointed heels.

It would not be wrong to say that she is one of the most stylish actors in the industry. She has worn blue straight jeans and paired it with a black t-shirt. The model rounded off her look by opting for an open hairdo.

The actor can be seen wearing sky blue jeans while attending an event in the R City Mall. Anusha Dandekar has picked boot heels and a long black jacket. Have a look:

Giving a casual look to the otherwise boring jeans, Anusha Dandekar donned baggy blue jeans during one of her vacations. She has paired it up with black oversized full-sleeved blacktop. Check out:

