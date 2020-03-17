The Debate
Anusha Dandekar Knows How To Add Interesting Twist To Ordinary Jeans Look

Bollywood News

Anusha Dandekar is widely noted for her unique fashion sense and style. Here are some of her best looks in jeans. Read on to know more details.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar never fails to mesmerise you with her fashion sense. She often shells out her style goals to fans. The actor is taking the fashion game to a whole different level. She is often seen wearing jeans and knows how to ace them perfectly. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar Reveals 3 Things She Loves About Beau Karan Kundara; Know What They Are

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Prove The Supermodel Knows How To Get Clicked For Instagram

Anusha Dandekar proves she is a jeans-kinda girl

Renowned model, VJ and host Anusha Dandekar has won many hearts with her fashion sense and there is no denying it. The actor can be seen donning ripped jeans flaunting her toned thighs and has paired it with a white t-shirt. She completed her look with metallic silver toe-pointed heels. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

It would not be wrong to say that she is one of the most stylish actors in the industry. She has worn blue straight jeans and paired it with a black t-shirt. The model rounded off her look by opting for an open hairdo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

The actor can be seen wearing sky blue jeans while attending an event in the R City Mall. Anusha Dandekar has picked boot heels and a long black jacket. Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Giving a casual look to the otherwise boring jeans, Anusha Dandekar donned baggy blue jeans during one of her vacations. She has paired it up with black oversized full-sleeved blacktop. Check out: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

ALSO READ | When Anusha Dandekar Proved She Is A Total Marathi Mulgi At Heart

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar’s Candid Pictures That Will Melt Your Heart

 

 

First Published:
