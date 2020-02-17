Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Prove The Supermodel Knows How To Get Clicked For Instagram

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-origin MTV VJ, actor and singer who is also a style icon. The 38-year-old multitalented actor is an active fashion enthusiast and fitness freak. She is very active on Instagram and knows how to strike a perfect pose for her pictures.

These Anusha Dandekar pictures show how to pose for the perfect Instagram snap

Anusha Dandekar knows how to get the perfect snap for Instagram and she has aced it perfectly in the above pictures. The first picture in the floral printed dress in front of the pool is loved by her fans. The second picture of her just casually lying on the boat on her vacation is also a beautiful shot.

In the first picture, Anusha Dandekar strikes a cool pose for the camera. The pink shirt with her funky shades looks perfect on the model. The second picture is just too beautiful with her sitting on a boat with the water and city skyline behind her.

Anusha Dandekar slayed the hotel hallway snap in the first picture. She looks classy in her short dress and high heels. The second picture needs no extra compliments as the background is enough to make it a perfect snap for Instagram.

