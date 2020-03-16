Anusha Dandekar Reveals 3 Things She Loves About Beau Karan Kundara; Know What They Are

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra are one of television's power couple. The two are often spotted with each other on several occasions. Be it a romantic date, accompanying each other at the gym sesh or an exotic holiday, the two are always seen together.

Not just personally but Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra have also worked with each other professionally on MTV's dating reality show Love School over the years.

Both Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra are head over heels in love with each other. Their social media PDA is not new. The couple often posts adorable pictures on Instagram. While talking to a leading daily, Anusha divulged into some details about what she loves about her bae Karan Kundrra. Let's take a look

Anusha Dandekar reveals 3 things she loves about beau Karan Kundrra

1. Karan Kundrra's intelligence

Firstly Anusha Dandekar talked about the fact that it was Karan Kundrra's intelligence which drove her towards him. Anusha is a strong independent woman and it's not a surprise that she's a sapiosexual. Which means that she finds Karan Kundrra's mind really attractive.

2. Karan's jovial nature

The second thing which Anusha Dandekar absolutely loves about her partner is his sense of humour. Anusha Dandekar talked about Karan's ability to make her laugh and crack jokes in a number of interviews. According to VJ Anusha Dandekar, this quality is a must in every man. She loves when Karan makes her feel happy and giddy around him.

3. The fact that Karan allows Anusha to style him

Lastly, Anusha spilled the beans on Karan's fashion quotient. She said that the third thing which she adores about Karan is that he allows her to style him. Anusha Dandekar also mentioned in a notorious way that its her taste in fashion because of which Karan looks dapper and high on fashion every time they step out-

Source: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

