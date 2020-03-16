The Debate
Anusha Dandekar Reveals 3 Things She Loves About Beau Karan Kundara; Know What They Are

Television News

Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundrra have time & again gave their fans major couple goals. Let's take a look at what the Anusha loves about her beau Karan. Read on

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra are one of television's power couple. The two are often spotted with each other on several occasions. Be it a romantic date, accompanying each other at the gym sesh or an exotic holiday, the two are always seen together.  

Not just personally but Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra have also worked with each other professionally on MTV's dating reality show Love School over the years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Read: Anusha Dandekar Looks Enchanting In These Shimmery Outfits & These Pics Prove It

Both Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra are head over heels in love with each other. Their social media PDA is not new. The couple often posts adorable pictures on Instagram. While talking to a leading daily, Anusha divulged into some details about what she loves about her bae Karan Kundrra. Let's take a look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar reveals 3 things she loves about beau Karan Kundrra 

1. Karan Kundrra's intelligence

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Firstly Anusha Dandekar talked about the fact that it was Karan Kundrra's intelligence which drove her towards him. Anusha is a strong independent woman and it's not a surprise that she's a sapiosexual. Which means that she finds Karan Kundrra's mind really attractive.

Read: Anusha Dandekar's Simple Skincare Videos Are Perfect For A Beauty Routine

2. Karan's jovial nature

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

The second thing which Anusha Dandekar absolutely loves about her partner is his sense of humour. Anusha Dandekar talked about Karan's ability to make her laugh and crack jokes in a number of interviews. According to VJ Anusha Dandekar, this quality is a must in every man. She loves when Karan makes her feel happy and giddy around him.

Read: From Nia Sharma To Anusha Dandekar; These TV Divas Are Making Heads Turn In RED Ensembles

3. The fact that Karan allows Anusha to style him

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Lastly, Anusha spilled the beans on Karan's fashion quotient. She said that the third thing which she adores about Karan is that he allows her to style him. Anusha Dandekar also mentioned in a notorious way that its her taste in fashion because of which Karan looks dapper and high on fashion every time they step out-

Read:Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Instagram Pictures To Take Posing Lessons From

Source: Anusha Dandekar Instagram 

 

 

First Published:
