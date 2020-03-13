When Anusha Dandekar Proved She Is A Total Marathi Mulgi At Heart

Anusha Dandekar is currently winning hearts in Supermodel of the Year as a mentor. She is also known for anchoring reality shows on popular television channel MTV. The Indian-Australian diva is a style icon for many for her bold fashion statements and unique styling sense. She is a renowned name in the fashion industry. Her style is quite different among others in the entertainment industry.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar's Throwback Pictures From Her Holi Celebration With Pharrell Williams

Anusha Dandekar's Marathi connection

Anusha Dandekar was born in a Marathi family on 9 January 1982 in Khartoum, Sudan to Shashidhar and Sulabha Dandekar. She is originally from the city of Pune in Maharashtra. She and her sisters, Shibani Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar grew up in Kingsgrove, New South Wales. It is a suburb in Sydney, Australia. Anusha Dandekar and her sisters are all in the entertainment business. She is currently in a relationship with Karan Kundrra.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Shares Break Up Tips That Will Help You Get Over A Heartbreak; Watch

Anusha Dandekar as Marathi Mulgi

Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram to share this picture. She wished her fans on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. The festival of Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Maharashtrian new year. She captioned the picture as, “Happy Gudi Padwa! A new year of feeling so blessed & grateful, proud of where I come from & everything I learn on the way. I wish you the same and so much love. #marathimulgi #desigirl 🇮🇳 ❤️”.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Is A Complete Style Diva In THESE Black Outfits; See Pictures

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar's Youtube Video Unveils Some Unusual Yet Effective Makeup Tips, Watch

Anusha Dandekar speaking in Marathi

In this video, Anusha Dandekar is seen trying to speak in Marathi. Though she is a Maharashtrian, she has spent most of her childhood in Australia. Here, she is seen telling the photographers to click good pictures of her in Marathi. See the video to hear what she has to say to paparazzi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.