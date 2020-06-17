Anusha Dandekar Says She Needs A 'break' From Instagram, Calls It 'too Much'

Anusha Dandekar announced that she needs a break from Instagram. Anusha took to her Instagram story and penned a statement that read, "Instagram, I need a break from you." Here's what the VJ- actor further wrote.

Adding to the caption, Anusha Dandekar wrote that Instagram is getting way too much right now. Anusha Dandekar's caption to her Instagram story presumably came after the numerous stories that have been doing the rounds on social media, after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. The entertainment industry is devastated by the huge loss of Bollywood's charming actor.

Here's Anusha's Instagram post

Not only this, but the rumour mills about Anusha Dandekar's breakup with Karan Kundrra were also hitting the headlines every now and then. Only recently, Karan Kundrra in interaction with news daily opened up about how he is unaffected by all these rumours. Karan revealed that he is answerable about his performance and work and not about who is he dating and who is he not dating. Kundrra further added that some of his friends get distressed by all these things and ponder how people talk such things about him and Anusha and also added that he is not that person and Anusha Dandekar also isn’t that person either. The Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor also revealed that he has started getting a bit bored of the rumours.

Earlier, even Anusha Dandekar had opined on the on-going rumours of her and Karan Kundrra's split after dating the latter for four years. Anusha Dandekar had penned a lengthy note on her Instagram story which was a befitting reply to all those rumours. Anusha also brought to light another incident about how she received a message from an unknown number asking her about the same.

Before Anusha Dandekar shared the story of needing a break from Instagram, a few days ago, she posted a video of herself with her furs and wrote that she dropped her babies to their grandparents and aunties. She wrote, "I literally feel this weird hole in my heart now. And I miss this... it’s also the first time Gangsta went on a road trip, (he was amazing)! And it’s the first time he’s away from me. I cried the day before, in the morning and when I had to leave to go home."

