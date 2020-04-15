Anusha Dandekar Fumes Over Breakup Reports, Says 'sad To Make Spectacle Of Someone's Life'

Anusha Dandekar has finally expressed her opinion on the on-going rumours of her and Karan Kundrra's split after dating the latter for four years. As per reports, the duo’s relationship has been claimed to the hit rock bottom as they two have not been living together lately. After too many speculations doing the rounds on the internet, Anusha Dandekar, on April 14, took to her IG story to share her thoughts about the same.

Anusha Dandekar reacts to breakup rumours with Karan Kundrra

On Tuesday night, Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram story to express her say on the havoc that has been happening on the internet about her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Not only this, but Dandekar also shared that she received a message from an unknown number asking her about the same.

Anusha Dandekar wrote " Just one more thing before I go sleep, I know I am being way more vocal than usual but I am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness. I know who has gone to the press with this so-called information. It's sad that even in this devastating world crisis, you wanted to make a spectacle of someone's life. I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life. You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone's, or just forever self-serving. Hope you find your peace."

Anusha Dandekar was left disturbed after she received a random message from an unknown number asking her whether she and Karan Kundrra have called off their relationship. And hence, the MTV Love School's host shared what it feels like to go through something like this amid the lockdown. To which, the VJ-actor-host said, "Imagine me messaging you without introducing myself and expecting a reply during the hardest days the world is going through! Not okay!".

