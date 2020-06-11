Karan Kundrra On Breakup Rumours With Anusha: 'I've Started Getting A Bit Bored Of It'

As the rumour mills about Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's relationship have been doing the rounds on the internet, Karan Kundrra in a recent interaction with news daily opened up about how he is unaffected by all these rumours. Karan revealed that he is answerable about his performance and work and not about who is he dating and who is he not dating. Kundrra further added that some of his friends get distressed by all these things and ponder how people talk such things about him and Anusha. Karan Kundra then revealed that he is not that person and Anusha Dandekar also isn’t that person either.

In the same interaction with the news portal, Karan Kundrra also revealed that he is a happy person and that he tries to ignore all the speculations. The Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor also revealed that he has started getting a bit bored of the rumours. Sharing about how he saw an article from 2012 which talked about the same thing happening, Karan added that his father called and asked him about what's happening, to which he told him that there was nothing.

Amid their break up rumours, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar came together, virtually, and gave tips to all the couples out there who could not meet due to the COVID-19 lockdown. They went on a virtual date and also made breakfast together via FaceTime. Both Anusha and Karan indulged in exercising too. The two were then seen performing planks to stay fit and Kundrra also asked Dandekar to play his favourite music. Check out Anusha and Karan Kundrra's virtual date video here.

When Anusha fumed over the rumours

A month ago Anusha Dandekar also expressed her opinion on the on-going rumours of her and Karan Kundrra's split after dating the latter for four years. Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram story and wrote "Just one more thing before I go sleep, I know I am being way more vocal than usual but I am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness. I know who has gone to the press with this so-called information. It's sad that even in this devastating world crisis, you wanted to make a spectacle of someone's life. I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life. You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone's, or just forever self-serving. Hope you find your peace."

