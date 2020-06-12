'Ninja' Anusha Dandekar Swears She Isn't 'robbing Any Store' As She Posts Mask-clad Photo

Anusha Dandekar was recently spotted at Bandra’s Foodhall dressed completely in black. She has also shared an Instagram story of her outing. Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram story has become viral on the internet. Dandekar also appears to be wearing a black mask which she jokingly said makes her look like a ninja.

Dandekar wrote a witty caption for her Instagram story wherein she swears that she didn’t rob anything from the store. She also joked about the fact that she might be a Ninja. Dandekar also added a Ninja sticker to her story.

The ravishing actress and video jockey styled herself in a plain black full-sleeve T-shirt and paired it with a pair of solid black jeans. She also mentioned that she had put on a pair of jeans after 3 months. The actress was spotted with a huge pink handbag which stands out in her Instagram story.

Anusha Dandekar's social media:

Anusha Dandekar has been a huge social media influencer. Since the past 3 months, Dandekar has been actively posting videos on her YouTube channel and fans just can’t get enough of her. Her recent YouTube videos are not just entertaining but also informational.

Her 12 Essentials video has almost received 52k views. In the video, Dandekar talks about 12 beauty essentials that help her maintain good hygiene. Further, Dandekar also participated in a blind-fold make-up challenge which has gone viral on the internet.

On the work front:

Anusha Dandekar has been a fashion inspiration for several young women. The actress has been a part of several reality shows as well. She recently appeared in MTV’s fashion reality show Supermodel of the Year . Further, she has also hosted shows like MTV’s Love School along with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Karan Kundra.

Dandekar has also made an appearance in several Bollywood films. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Mumbai Matinee. Further, she was also cast alongside veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore and John Abraham. She has also starred in a musical named Miss Bollywood. The actress has also contributed to the regional film industry. In 2012, Dandekar debuted in a Marathi film titled Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha.

Image Source: Anusha Dandekar's Instagram

