Anusha Dandekar's Formal Outfit Choices That Make Her Look Gorgeous And Bold

Anusha Dandekar is currently seen as the mentor in Supermodel of the year season 1. She was also seen anchoring a few reality shows on MTV. Anusha Dandekar is a style icon and is quite popular in the fashion industry. Her style is quite unique yet bold, take a look at some of her pictures informal outfits.

Anusha Dandekar's photos

Anusha Dandekar's Instagram is full of pictures of herself in casual outfits, dresses and co-ord sets. Most of her formal outfits include co-ord sets and the model knows how to look gorgeous in it. Check out some photos

This bright blood red formal outfit was one of her best looks that her fans loved. She wore a plain black tube inside and topped it with a bright formal jacket and formal trousers. The outfit was by Aroka, a designer brand in India.

This look that was shared on Anusha Dandekar's Instagram was stylish yet formal. She wore a thigh slit white trouser pants and paired it with a pink shirt. The quirky glasses and her heels completed the look.

Anusha Dandekar always picks pastel colours or bright colours and pairs them with white or black innerwear. This formal look of hers in a turtle neck white inner and baby pink suit and trousers made her look elegant and pretty.

Anusha Dandekar will soon be launching her clothing brand along with her boyfriend Karan Kundra. Her brand is called Man Up Woman Up which sends out factual messages.

