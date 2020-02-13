The Debate
Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra Are Twinning & Winning Hearts; See Pics

Television News

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra are couple goals for everyone out there as they frequently twin in very similar outfits. Read on to know more about it here.

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is one of the most famous television personalities in India. She started her television career as VJ and continues to host reality shows like MTV Love School, India's Next Top Model and Supermodel of the Year. She is also dating another famous Indian television star, Karan Kundra.

The couple often treat their fans with cute moments with each other on their respective social media handles. Anusha Dandekar never shies away from showing her love for her boyfriend and the two are often seen twinning in similar outfits. 

All the times when Anusha Dandekar twinned with Karan Kundra 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Adorable Childhood Pictures Will Make Your Day Brighter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Airport Outfits Are Casual & Chic; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Smokey-eyed Makeup An Absolute Party Essential; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read:  Anusha Dandekar Knows How To Carry The Pant-suit Style Like A Boss Lady! See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar And Her Sisters' Style Quotient Will Give You Major Sister Goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Inspired Wedding Looks You Must Try This Season

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Athleisure Looks To Take Cues From | See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Valentine's Day Makeup Tutorial Is Easy & Hassle-free; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundra In Aditi Singh Sharma's New Song 'Kangna Lede'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Combined NET WORTH Will Leave You Baffled; Read Details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Cute Lovey-dovey Travel Moments In Italy With BF Karan Kundrra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Has A Swell Time In Egypt With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra | See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Social Media Banter Will Surely Melt Your Heart

 

 

