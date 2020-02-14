The Debate
Anusha Dandekar Lets Her Outfits Do The Talking; See Pics Inside

Bollywood News

Known for her style as much as for her straightforward opinion, Anusha Dandekar often wears outfits with quotes on them which seem to speak her mind. Read on.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian VJ who has been a part of famous television shows like India's Next Top Model, Supermodel of the Year, MTV Troll Police and MTV Love School. She is also known for her strong fashion game. Not only that but this diva also never shies away from speaking her mind. Sometimes Anusha Dandekar lets her outfits do the talking. Here's a list of photos of Anusha where her clothes spoke her mind. Check out the photos below. 

When Anusha Dandekar's clothes spoke her mind

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra Are Twinning & Winning Hearts; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Valentine's Day Makeup Tutorial Is Easy & Hassle-free; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Athleisure Looks To Take Cues From | See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Adorable Childhood Pictures Will Make Your Day Brighter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Has A Swell Time In Egypt With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra | See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Inspired Wedding Looks You Must Try This Season

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Knows How To Carry The Pant-suit Style Like A Boss Lady! See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Photos Prove She Can Slay In Every Shade Of Pink

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Airport Outfits Are Casual & Chic; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Adorable Moments With Her Pets, 'Gansta' And 'Monsta'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar And Her Sisters' Style Quotient Will Give You Major Sister Goals

 

 

