Farhan Akhtar Turns Pap For Shibani Dandekar, Gives Internet A Sneak-peek Of 'Paradise'

The Internet continues to lap up Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's social media PDA. The couple left netizens ooh-ing and aah-ing when Dandekar posted a video from her 'little piece of paradise'. Turning paparazzi for his lady love, Farhan Akhtar captured the perfect moment wherein Shibani was seen jumping into the sea wearing a monokini. She also revealed in her caption that the video was a throwback.

Farhan Akhtar turns paparazzo

Just minutes after Shibani's post, Farhan Akhtar too posted pictures, of the couple's 'date night'. While the Toofan actor was seen in a black tuxedo, Shibani was seen wearing a black gown with a thigh-high slit. Farhan accompanied the post with a caption that read, "Last night with my lady in black for the black lady." He added a heart emoji to it. Shibani posted a similar picture and she captioned it: "Date night."

With their growing public appearances, speculations of their impending wedding are creating a strong buzz. And, while the couple has not made any official announcement, Farhan's father Javed Akhtar reacted to the rumours and stated that he himself was surprised to hear the news.

He later revealed that when he celebrated Farhan's birthday, his son never mentioned anything to him. Akhtar then concluded by slipping in a tease and said 'children can be very secretive so you never know.' Talking about Shibani Dandekar, the lyricist called her 'sweet'. Earlier, in a chat show, Farhan Akhtar addressed wedding rumours and made a witty comment leaving the fans confused. He said, 'In April, We May'.

