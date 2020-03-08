Anusha Dandekar Is A Complete Style Diva In THESE Black Outfits; See Pictures

Anusha Dandekar is currently seen in Supermodel of the Year as a mentor. She is also known for anchoring a few reality shows on popular television channel MTV. Anusha Dandekar is a stylish diva who is known for her bold fashion statements and unique styling sense. She is a big name in the fashion industry. Her style is quite different yet outstanding. Let us take a look at some of her pictures where she rocked the black outfits.

Anusha Dandekar's Photos

In this picture, Anusha Dandekar is seen with her partner Karan Kundra. She is seen wearing a black hoodie that says “Woman Up” with black shorts and Karan can be seen wearing a similar hoodie with a different quote that says “Man Up”. Anusha opted for knee-length laced up boots.

Anusha posted this picture on her Instagram ahead of Valentine's Day. The style icon looked stunning in the pictures with her partner Karan Kundra. She was seen wearing a black zipped jacket that said, “To all my haters know your place”. She paired it with black wide-legged pants and Karan was seen in similar look too. She accessorised her look with oversized hoop earrings and completed her look with silver metallic pointed toe heels.

Anusha looked perfect in what appears to be an elevator mirror selfie. She wore a stunning full-sleeved black dress that highlighted her slim physique. Anusha opted for nude open-toed stilettos and a black belt over the dress.

Anusha looked gorgeous in this black top. She opted for a plunging neckline top and accessorised it with what looked like a Y necklace and rings. She rocked the frizzy hair look and captioned the picture as, “If looks really did kill... 👀”.

