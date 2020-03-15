The Debate
Anusha Dandekar Is The Queen Of Casuals And These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood News

Anusha Dandekar is a widely popular VJ who is also noted for her stylish looks. Here are some of Anusha Dandekar's top photos in casual outfits.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is a highly popular video jockey and a well-known actor and singer. Dandekar has hosted several shows including MTV Roadies and MTV House of Style. Apart from this, she is also noted for her distinctive sense of fashion.

She is often seen sporting casual outfits. She knows exactly how to rock in casuals. Here's taking a look at some of Anusha Dandekar's photos where she flaunts her looks in casual outfits:

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Display Her Stunning Athletic Figure

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Instagram Pictures To Take Posing Lessons From

Anusha Dandekar rocking in casual outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar knows exactly how to rock casuals and she has aced it perfectly in the above pictures. In the first picture she can be seen sitting on a boat in casuals during her holidays. She looks no less beautiful in the second picture in which she sported white casual dress in a shopping mart.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

In the first picture, Dandekar strikes a cool pose in blue coloured casuals and biker shorts. The knee-length boots look perfect on her. Ib the second picture clicked at a airport, she just looks too adorable in her pink sweatshirt and sweatpants. Check out more of her pictures in casuals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar Slayed On The Sets Of 'Love School' In THESE Outfits

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Prove The Supermodel Knows How To Get Clicked For Instagram

 

 

