The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anusha Dandekar Slayed On The Sets Of 'Love School' In THESE Outfits

Television News

Anusha Dandekar is a popular VJ who is also a massive fashion enthusiast. Read on to know about her outfits from her popular show MTV Love School. See pictures

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian VJ who has been a part of many shows like India's Next Top Model, Supermodel of the Year, MTV Troll Police and MTV Love School. Apart from being a famous VJ, she started her music journey in 2012 with Better Than Your Ex. Apart from being a model and singer, she is also known for her incredible fashion sense. Here we have compiled some of her looks from the sets of MTV Love School.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar Lets Her Outfits Do The Talking; See Pics Inside

Anusha Dandekar slayed in these outfits on the sets of Love School

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

The actor is looking stunning in a white furry and shiny dress. With nude make-up and wavy hair-do, she completed her look with pink lipstick. She wore shiny block heel sandals and a gold ring in one of her finger.s

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Here she is seen wearing a black crop top and a green pantsuit. She finished her look with transparent heels and straight hair. She also wore a heavy navy blue-coloured ring which was a perfect match with her outfit.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar Knows How To Carry The Pant-suit Style Like A Boss Lady! See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

She is seen in a white crop top which she paired with black pants. She opted for orange and pink coloured stilettos and a multi-coloured ring. She shared a series of her pictures in which she posed with black sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

She is looking beautiful in this black thigh-high slit dress. She opted for golden hoops earrings to complete her look. She went for a ponytail for her hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

The actor is seen in a purple pantsuit and wore a black transparent top inside. With black high heels and jewellery, the actor posed on the sets of Love School. She opted for nude make-up and straight hair-do to complete her look.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar's Athleisure Looks To Take Cues From | See Pics

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra Are Twinning & Winning Hearts; See Pics

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHARJEEL IMAM ARRESTED FOR 2ND TIME
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IPL 2020: MUMBAI INDIANS FIXTURES
THEATRE COMMAND STRUCTURE IN INDIA