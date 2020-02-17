Anusha Dandekar Slayed On The Sets Of 'Love School' In THESE Outfits

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian VJ who has been a part of many shows like India's Next Top Model, Supermodel of the Year, MTV Troll Police and MTV Love School. Apart from being a famous VJ, she started her music journey in 2012 with Better Than Your Ex. Apart from being a model and singer, she is also known for her incredible fashion sense. Here we have compiled some of her looks from the sets of MTV Love School.

Anusha Dandekar slayed in these outfits on the sets of Love School

The actor is looking stunning in a white furry and shiny dress. With nude make-up and wavy hair-do, she completed her look with pink lipstick. She wore shiny block heel sandals and a gold ring in one of her finger.s

Here she is seen wearing a black crop top and a green pantsuit. She finished her look with transparent heels and straight hair. She also wore a heavy navy blue-coloured ring which was a perfect match with her outfit.

She is seen in a white crop top which she paired with black pants. She opted for orange and pink coloured stilettos and a multi-coloured ring. She shared a series of her pictures in which she posed with black sunglasses.

She is looking beautiful in this black thigh-high slit dress. She opted for golden hoops earrings to complete her look. She went for a ponytail for her hairstyle.

The actor is seen in a purple pantsuit and wore a black transparent top inside. With black high heels and jewellery, the actor posed on the sets of Love School. She opted for nude make-up and straight hair-do to complete her look.

