Anusha Dandekar’s Lessons On How One Should Treat Their Girlfriends Right

Anusha Dandekar is among the most popular VJs we have in the industry today. She started her journey by doing several supporting roles in Bollywood films. Anusha then moved to television and hosted various shows like MTV Rock On, India's Next Top Model, MTV Teen Diva, etc. She is currently seen as a judge on MTV’s Supermodel of the Year.

Anusha Dandekar’s lessons on how to treat your girlfriend

Recently, during an interview with an entertainment portal, Anusha Dandekar shared her thoughts on how boys should be treating their girlfriends. When asked whether pickup lines work on girls, Anusha was quick to add that these things worked in the past and not anymore. She also recalled a funny incident where a random person tried to hit on her with a pickup line.

When asked about what men should use to approach women, Anusha Dandekar said that one should not use pick-up lines for sure. Additionally, one must always go for honesty, kindness and just be a gentleman. She also said that you can just walk up to the person and introduce yourself.

Anusha Dandekar also mentioned about the bond that she shares with her best friend. She said that the two know every single detail about each other’s lives. Anusha also said that she and her best friend know about each other’s partners and their relationships as well.

One thing that can be troublesome is to choose the perfect gift for your partner but Anusha Dandekar answered what can be a go-to gift as well. She said that one can never go wrong with a beautiful bracelet. She said that one can never go wrong with a cute soft toy as well.

Anusha Dandekar also mentioned what can be the deal-breakers in a relationship. She added that things like cheating, fighting, etc can cause people to drift apart from their partners. She also took the opportunity to mention that any kind of violence towards your partner is also not acceptable. She further said that if anyone is facing such issues then they should get help at the earliest.

