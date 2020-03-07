Anusha Dandekar’s Wardrobe Is Complete With Bright Outfits; See Pictures

Anusha Dandekar is among one of the most popular VJs we have in the industry today. She started her journey by doing several supporting roles in Bollywood films. Anusha then moved to television and hosted various shows like MTV Rock On, India's Next Top Model, MTV Teen Diva, etc. She is currently seen as a judge on MTV’s Supermodel of the Year.

Apart from her professional achievements, Anusha Dandekar is also very popular on social media, all thanks to her uber stylish avatars. She also manages to surprise the fashion police with her elegant fashion avatars. If you have been looking for an inspiration to upgrade your fashion game, then here it is.

Anusha Dandekar’s bright outfits to take inspiration from

1. Anusha Dandekar recently donned this gorgeous bright pink dress for Supermodel Of The Year. The plunging neckline and satin straps defiantly set the dress apart. She paired the look with drop earrings and middle-parted hair.

2. Anusha Dandekar wore this yellow bodysuit for a recent photoshoot. The suit’s turtle neck and full sleeve gave it a very classy look. Dandekar paired it with a sleek ponytail.

3. Anusha Dandekar donned this velvet red pantsuit for a recent event. She looked elegant in the outfit and chose to pair it with a black off-shoulder blouse. She completed the look with black strappy sandals and open hair.

4. This outfit by Anusha Dandekar will help to drive away all your workwear woes. You can bring some colour to your workwear by choosing to wear this bring a pink shirt paired with white pants. The high thigh slit sets this outfit apart from the rest.

5. Anusha Dandekar wore this outfit during her stint on Supermodel Of The Year. She paired the outfit with a pair of nude footwear and a high ponytail. This outfit complete with its bright colours makes it a perfect choice for your next brunch outing.

