Anusha Dandekar's Throwback Pictures From Her Holi Celebration With Pharrell Williams

Bollywood News

Anusha Dandekar celebrated Holi with American rapper Pharrell Williams two years ago. Here are some of the best throwback pictures of the party.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Pharrell Williams is a renowned name in the rap industry. Two years ago, the American rapper was in Mumbai to celebrate his first-ever Holi in India. He was seen partying with Anusha Dandekar, Ranveer Singh and many other prominent Bollywood personalities. The party was organised by a sportswear company. Pharrell Williams was in Mumbai to unveil the brand’s special Holi collection.

All the guests including Anusha Dandekar, Ranveer Singh and Pharrell Williams played with dry colours and flower petals. Pharrell Williams was dressed in a white kurta and printed trousers that he paired with white trainers. He danced with the guests on many Bollywood songs and Punjabi dance tracks.

Anusha Dandekar looked pretty as she was seen wearing an ethnic white outfit. The model and actor accessorised her Holi look with drop earrings. Anusha Dandekar looked very happy in the pictures with Ranveer Singh and Pharrell Williams. Let’s take a look at some of the throwback pictures from the Holi bash.

Anusha Dandekar's photos with Pharrell Williams

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by #POPxoDaily (@popxodaily) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MissMalini♀️💜 (@missmalini) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MissMalini♀️💜 (@missmalini) on

Pharrell Williams and Ranveer Singh celebrating Holi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ♡ Ranveer Singh Russia 🇷🇺 (@ranveersinghrussia) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood) on

 

 

 

First Published:
