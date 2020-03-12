Anusha Dandekar's Throwback Pictures From Her Holi Celebration With Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams is a renowned name in the rap industry. Two years ago, the American rapper was in Mumbai to celebrate his first-ever Holi in India. He was seen partying with Anusha Dandekar, Ranveer Singh and many other prominent Bollywood personalities. The party was organised by a sportswear company. Pharrell Williams was in Mumbai to unveil the brand’s special Holi collection.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar's Style File Will Inspire Your Party Outfits; See Pics

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar And Anusha Dandekar Show How To Pose On The Beach | Take Notes!

All the guests including Anusha Dandekar, Ranveer Singh and Pharrell Williams played with dry colours and flower petals. Pharrell Williams was dressed in a white kurta and printed trousers that he paired with white trainers. He danced with the guests on many Bollywood songs and Punjabi dance tracks.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Shares Easy Makeup Tips To Ace 'party Look'

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Reveals Her Favourite Lip Shades And Colours

Anusha Dandekar looked pretty as she was seen wearing an ethnic white outfit. The model and actor accessorised her Holi look with drop earrings. Anusha Dandekar looked very happy in the pictures with Ranveer Singh and Pharrell Williams. Let’s take a look at some of the throwback pictures from the Holi bash.

Anusha Dandekar's photos with Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams and Ranveer Singh celebrating Holi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.