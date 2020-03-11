Anusha Dandekar's Style File Will Inspire Your Party Outfits; See Pics

Anusha Dandekar is a popular Indian-Australian VJ who has been a part of several shows like India's Next Top Model, Supermodel of the Year, MTV Troll Police and MTV Love School. The actor also started her career in singing in the year 2012 with Better Than Your Ex. Apart from being a popular VJ, model and singer, she is quite well known for her fashion sense. Here are some of Anusha Dandekar's photos from which one can take a cue to be party-ready.

Anusha Dandekar Instagram: Outfits that are perfect for any party

The actor is looking beautiful in this thigh-high black slit dress. Anusha opted for golden hoop earrings to complete her look. She tied her hair in a ponytail.

Anusha aced the hotel hallway picture. The actor looks beautiful and classy in her short dress and high heels. The dress is perfect for an evening party that gives a more conservative look.

In this picture, Dandekar can be seen recreating Ariana Grande's style. She even mirrored her hairstyle and looks incredible. Check out more outfits of Anusha Dandekar that are perfect for any party.

