The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anusha Dandekar's Style File Will Inspire Your Party Outfits; See Pics

Bollywood News

Anusha Dandekar is a well-known VJ who is also a major fashion enthusiast. Here are some of Anusha Dandekar's photos that display her party outfits.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is a popular Indian-Australian VJ who has been a part of several shows like India's Next Top Model, Supermodel of the Year, MTV Troll Police and MTV Love School. The actor also started her career in singing in the year 2012 with Better Than Your Ex. Apart from being a popular VJ, model and singer, she is quite well known for her fashion sense. Here are some of Anusha Dandekar's photos from which one can take a cue to be party-ready.

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Display Her Stunning Athletic Figure

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar Slayed On The Sets Of 'Love School' In THESE Outfits

Anusha Dandekar Instagram: Outfits that are perfect for any party

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

The actor is looking beautiful in this thigh-high black slit dress. Anusha opted for golden hoop earrings to complete her look. She tied her hair in a ponytail. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha aced the hotel hallway picture. The actor looks beautiful and classy in her short dress and high heels. The dress is perfect for an evening party that gives a more conservative look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

In this picture, Dandekar can be seen recreating Ariana Grande's style. She even mirrored her hairstyle and looks incredible. Check out more outfits of Anusha Dandekar that are perfect for any party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Prove The Supermodel Knows How To Get Clicked For Instagram

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Instagram Pictures To Take Posing Lessons From

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Anand Mahindra shares video of woman who can 'outrace the virus'
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES VIDEO
Scindia
'SCINDIA FAMILY ONE AGAIN'
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers
SOORYAVANSHI, 83 TO BE POSTPONED?
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
Scindia
SUDHANSHU TRIVEDI REACTS