Bhumi Pednekar And Anusha Dandekar Show How To Pose On The Beach | Take Notes!

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar and Anusha Dandekar show how to ace a beach pose. Their Instagram posts are a proof that these two pretty ladies are beach bums.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is an Indian actor who has made her mark in Bollywood with her unconventional roles in movies playing mostly non-glamourous roles. While in reality, she is as urban as one could be and loves beaches, as she says herself. On the other hand, VJ turned host and actor Anusha Dandekar is a fashion and makeup pro and currently acts as a mentor for the participants on the MTV show Supermodel of the year. Check out how these two dashing ladies show off their beach poses through their Instagram handles. 

ALSO READ| Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar To Play Homosexual Characters In 'Badhaai Do'?

Bhumi Pednekar's beach time with sister

Bhumi shared an emotional post on the account of her sister Samiksha's birthday two weeks ago. She shared the time both of them spent enjoying near the beach, one from their childhood and one which showcases the present. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar's sensational beach photos

Bhumi shared this pic of herself in a dark green bikini while she was vacationing with family and friends. One can find Bhumi's love for beaches and water clearly showcased in this picture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar during a beach cleanup drive

 Bhumi Pednekar is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who are actively involved in climate change activism. In this picture, she is seen educating people about why it is necessary to keep our surroundings clean. She can also be seen cleaning up the beach along with many people who joined in for the beach cleanup drive. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday-Bhumi Pednekar And Other Sisterhood Goals From Bollywood Films

Anusha Dandekar on the occasion of Environment Day

Anusha posted this cute pic along with her long time beau Karan Kundrra and their dog while sitting peacefully on the beach. She captioned the post with a long message advocating the ways to take care of the environment. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

ALSO READ| Bhumi Pednekar Shares Stunning BTS Pics From 'Durgavati'; See Here

Anusha Dandekar's Blue Lagoon-Esque pic

Anusha Dandekar posted a pic with Karan recreating a pose from the movie The Blue Lagoon. They sat near the beach below a palm tree posing as the modern Emmeline & Richard. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar's beach pics with a Japanese umbrella 

Anusha shared a post from the beach where she can be seen enjoying her time while shooting for her MTV show. She shared the image looking all chirpy and happy posing with an adorable umbrella on the beach. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma Vs Bhumi Pednekar: Who Slayed In Black Outfits Better?

 

 

