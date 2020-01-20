Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Combined Net Worth To Make For A Fairytale Wedding?

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood because of his skills which include direction, writing, production, and singing. The star entered the film industry by working his way up from an assistant director in small films to directing an award-winning debut film. He later moved on to acting and singing with Abhishek Kapoor’s 2008 musical-drama, Rock On!!

Farhan Akhtar's current flame, Shibani Dandekar, spent her early life in America and moved back to India where she was able to participate in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani then went on to become a regular on IPL 2011 and co-anchored the Extra Innings T20.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are currently in a relationship and the two keep posting pictures on social media. The duo had made their relationship public last year and since then there have been rumours of the two tying the knot soon. Read more to know about their combined net worth.

Also Read | Salman Khan Speaks About Possible Collaboration With Dil Chahta Hai Director Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's combined net worth

Farhan Akhtar's net worth

Farhan Akhtar has been one of the most skilled actor’s of this generation and he has certainly proved with his work in his films. His estimated net worth is ₹17,76,09,250.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar Enjoys 'Sunday Vibes' With His 'Jim & Jam', Shibani Dandekar Has Cute Grouse

Also Read | BHU Professor Feroze Khan Quits SVDV Dept: Farhan Akhtar, Others Unhappy Over Celebrations

Shibani Dandekar's net worth

Shibani Dandekar made it to the road to fame and popularity with her fortune by anchoring, hosting, acting and modelling. Shibani’s annual income and earnings are unknown. Her net worth as recorded in 2019 is close to ₹ 2,00,00,000. Still, there is no official statement about the star’s source of income.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Enjoy Family Dinner Amid Wedding Speculation

Also Read | After Being Trolled For CAA Protest, Farhan Akhtar Back With Cryptic Note On 'khamoshi'

DISCLAIMER: There is no official statement for Farhan Akhtar and Shibai Dandekar's combined net worth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.