Anusha Dandekar Finds Quirky Similarity In Shibani & Her Role In ‘Four More Shots Please'

There was reportedly a lot of anticipation and excitement amid fans when the addition of Shibani Dandekar to the Four More Shots Please cast was announced online. The second season of the popular series debuted recently on Amazon Prime Video and is being loved by fans across the net. Whereas, Shibani Dandekar's performance is also being loved and praised immensely by fans. Now, Shibani's sister Anushka Dandekar has taken to her Instagram and shared a quirky similarity between Shibani and her character from Four More Shots Please.

Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story

Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram stories and posted a screenshot of a scene from Four More Shots Please. In the photo shared by Anusha Dandekar, Shibani's character Sushmita Sengupta can be seen giving a sassy side-eye to one of the show's lead characters. Anusha Dandekar was quick to find the quirky similarity that even she has gotten that side-eye from Shibani many times. Check out Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story below -

About Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please revolves around the story fo four friends and their lives as they go through various walks of life. Romance, profession, chasing their ambitions and living in modern-day India are some of the themes explored by the show. It features Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Gurbani in lead roles with various other actors in the supporting roles. With the second season, a few new additions to the cast like Shibani Dandekar, Samir Kochhar and Prabal Punjabi also made an appearance in Four More Shots Please.

