Surbhi Jyoti And Anusha Dandekar In Stunning Boyfriend Denim Looks

Television celebs always try and come up with new fashion trends every now and then. Be it the cape style, boyfriend jeans, sequin gowns, or even red carpet looks, celebs have always shown their distinct styles. Celebs like Surbhi Jyoti, Anusha Dandekar, Karishma Tanna, and more have always donned outfits according to the latest trends. With all that said now, here are pictures of Surbhi Jyoti and Anusha Dandekar showcasing their respective signature boyfriend denim looks.

Surbhi Jyoti and Anusha Dandekar in boyfriend denim looks

Anusha Dandekar in the above picture is seen in her black boyfriend look. She opted for a striped crop top with her black boyfriend denim. Anusha added a simple pair of white sneakers below to complete her look. The crop top not only suited her but also enhanced her lean figure. Anusha Dandekar's photos have always showcased her lean physique. The young celeb is seen sporting an almost no-makeup look along with her messy hair.

Surbhi Jyoti, on the other hand, is seen sporting her blue boyfriend denim look. The young actress has opted for a blue sweatshirt with her blue boyfriend denim. Surbhi has added her white trainers to complete her look. The actress looks great with her subtle makeup look and fringe hairstyle. Surbhi Jyoti's photos have always given fashion inspiration to her fans. This look as well seems perfect for a casual day outing.

