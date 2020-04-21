Anusha Dandekar And Shibani Dandekar’s Throwback Pic Too Cute To Miss Out

Anusha Dandekar, the popular VJ came live on her Instagram last week on Thursday night. She really had a gala time and enjoyed a fun-filled conversation with fans when she went live to interact with her followers. Anusha Dandekar spoke to her fans about how she has been spending time this quarantine, staying indoors and performing various activities at home.

Also read | Anusha Dandekar's Best Collaborations With MTV; 'Supermodel Of The Year' To 'Love School'

Anusha Dandekar was recently seen judging a reality show-- Supermodel Of The Year, she also shared on her Instagram that she does not know how to cook. In the meantime, if you go through into her Instagram profile, you will get a sight of her very adorable pictures with her sister of their childhood. She really adores those pictures and one such was posted by Anusha on her social media handle. Speaking of which, Anusha Dandekar's throwback photo from her Instagram handle with Shibani Dandekar is just unmissable.

Anusha Dandekar's throwback picture with Shibani Dandekar-

The Dandekar sisters, Shibani Dandekar, and Anusha Dandekar are two popular names from the fashion and modelling industry. Anusha Dandekar was last seen judging a modeling TV reality show that aired on MTV, titled Supermodel Of The Year. While Shibani Dandekar is observed gearing up for her upcoming project with Gaurav Kapur. If we talk other than on-screen, Anusha and Shibani Dandekar are known to often leave their fans impressed with their love for each other. The sister’s love is just inevitable and obvious in their pictures. Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Dandekar’s throwback picture is an unmissable sight, and here is the picture.

Also read | Anusha Dandekar & Shibani Dandekar's Thigh Slit Pants Collection Can Make You Envious

Image courtesy: @vjanusha

Also read | Anusha Dandekar And Shibani Dandekar Show How To Slay In Runway Outfits, See Pics

This post was posted by Anusha Dandekar with her sisters. She also captioned the picture with love and showing their bond together. The caption of Anusha Dandekar in which she was wishing her elder sister read this.

Happy Happy Birthday to our best big sister & the worlds best mum! I love you so much! Even though you used to hate us hanging with you! Now you love us so yay! Also you make the best Pavlova cake in exchange for all the great back massages I’d given you! We celebrate you today!!! And all the fun times! @achesy 🎂 ❤️🥰😘

Also read | Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Deliver Treats For Anusha Dandekar Who Lives Alone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.