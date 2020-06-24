Anusha Dandekar Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Sisters Shibani & Apeksha

Anusha Dandekar recently shared an appreciation post on Instagram in which she has thanked her sisters for just being there for her during the lockdown period. The famous video jockey shared a couple of pictures of herself with her sisters Shibani Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar. Anusha seemed emotional in the post as she wrote a long caption mentioning the ways Shibani and Apeksha have helped her during the tough 3-month period that she was in.

Anusha Dandekar pens down a heartfelt appreciation post

Anusha Dandekar began the post by mentioning that she cannot thank her sisters Shibani and Apeksha enough for their help. She added that they have been responsible for checking up on her every single day since the lockdown went into effect. She also said that her sisters used to keep track and check up on her if she has eaten from time to time. Anusha Dandekar also said that Shibani would often go get the groceries herself every 3 days to stock up on supplies for Anusha. She said that her sisters did not let her get out of the house and ensured she was safe.

Anusha Dandekar further continued that the 3-month period was a bit tough, and still, Shibani and Apeksha managed to cheer her up and never let her go. Anusha said that Shibani Dandekar turned from being a big sister to a mother during this whole period in the way she has taken care and nurtured her through the months. Anusha Dandekar then added that it was due to their collective efforts that she did not feel left out during the 3-month period. Anusha in the caption said that she is forever grateful to Shibani Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar for their help. Anusha emphasised on how grateful she is to them for every single day that they have been with her. She also recalled the times when her sisters got on a video on a video call and gave her some live performances. Anusha Dandekar then went on to thank Apeksha Dandekar for being there for her as a good listener. She thanked her for the advice she had given her through the time and thanked her for making her feel well all the time.

