Anusha Dandekar To Sanjeeda Sheikh, TV Celebs With Mesmerising Naturally-coloured Eyes

There are so many celebrities who are known for their beautiful eyes. Many of them are into eye styling and take good care of their eyes to maintain their beauty. From Anusha Dandekar to Sanjeeda Shaikh, here are some TV celebrities who are naturally blessed with beautiful eye colour.

TV celebrities who are blessed with a natural eye colour

Anusha Dandekar

VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar is seen in many Bollywood movies and has also hosted many shows on MTV. The actor is naturally blessed with grey eyes that makes the actor exceptionally beautiful.

Aditi Bhatia

TV actor has been a part of several Bollywood films and is known for her role as Ruhi Bhalla in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Aditi Bhatia's eye colour is green and the actor often opts for a no-makeup look by highlighting her eyes.

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh is loved by her fans for her innocent look and sharp features. The actor has naturally grey eyes that define her beauty. Sanjeeda Sheikh is popular for her roles in Kayamath and Ek Hasina Thi.

Nakuul Mehta

Known for his good looks and his characters in shows like Ishqbaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Nakuul Mehta has mesmerising green eyes.

Manish Khanna

Actor Manish Khanna is seen in many popular TV shows and Bollywood movies. He is famous for his villainous looks and roles. Manish Khanna has amber coloured eyes.

Saumya Tandon

Popular for her outfits and fashionable role in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!, Saumya Tandon has naturally grey eyes. She was also seen in the movie Jab We Met alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

