Nia Sharma To Anusha Dandekar: TV Celebs Show How White Tee & Denim Is Perfect For Summer

Celebs of TV industry like Nia Sharma, Anusha, Karishma Tanna are known for their style game. Look at their pics in white tee & denim that stormed the internet.

Nia Sharma

Sometimes celebrities in the industry like to keep it simple with a white tee and denim. Speaking of which Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma, Dandekar, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Chandna, amongst others have pulled off classy style statements wearing a tee and denim. Check out their pictures that may inspire your wardrobe.

TV celebs in white tee & denim 

Nia Sharma 

Nia Sharma pulled off a white tee with printed denim. She clubbed her outfit with lavish boots. Not to miss the quirky sunglasses that glam up her look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Also Read | 'Naagin 4' actor Nia Sharma channels her inner dancer on 'Despacito'; watch video

Anusha Dandekar 

TV actor and VJ Anusha Dandekar pulled a boyfriend cut denim with a sleeveless white top. She tied a neat pony and wore a pair of sunglasses. With huge hoops, she looked perfect. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Karishma Tanna 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna pulled off thigh slit denim on a loose white tee. All eyes were on the quirky sneakers that complimented her look. Tanna looked all set for a new day, striking happy poses. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Also Read | Jasmin Bhasin shuts down rumours about Rashami Desai replacing her in 'Naagin 4'; Read

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Also Read | Nia Sharma And Jasmin Bhasin Groove To 'Naagin' Song At Private Party, Watch Video

Surbhi Chandna 

Surbhi Chandna wore a white dainty stop on a pair of high waist denim jeans. She left her hair slightly curled and applied minimal makeup. In the caption, she wrote 'Cannot Go wrong with White & Blue '.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Also Read | What 'Kundali Bhagya' actors Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others doing in quarantine

Tejasswi Prakash

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash opted for a white tee and denim for one of her trips abroad. With a pair of sneakers and glares, she defined beauty. Not to miss her sling bag that completed her look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Mother Lashes Out At Sania Sharma’s ‘bedroom’ Comment

 

 

