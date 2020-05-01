Nia Sharma To Anusha Dandekar: TV Celebs Show How White Tee & Denim Is Perfect For Summer

Sometimes celebrities in the industry like to keep it simple with a white tee and denim. Speaking of which Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma, Dandekar, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Chandna, amongst others have pulled off classy style statements wearing a tee and denim. Check out their pictures that may inspire your wardrobe.

TV celebs in white tee & denim

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma pulled off a white tee with printed denim. She clubbed her outfit with lavish boots. Not to miss the quirky sunglasses that glam up her look.

Anusha Dandekar

TV actor and VJ Anusha Dandekar pulled a boyfriend cut denim with a sleeveless white top. She tied a neat pony and wore a pair of sunglasses. With huge hoops, she looked perfect.

Karishma Tanna

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna pulled off thigh slit denim on a loose white tee. All eyes were on the quirky sneakers that complimented her look. Tanna looked all set for a new day, striking happy poses.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna wore a white dainty stop on a pair of high waist denim jeans. She left her hair slightly curled and applied minimal makeup. In the caption, she wrote 'Cannot Go wrong with White & Blue '.

Tejasswi Prakash

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash opted for a white tee and denim for one of her trips abroad. With a pair of sneakers and glares, she defined beauty. Not to miss her sling bag that completed her look.

