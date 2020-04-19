Anusha Dandekar To Karishma Tanna: Celebs Sporting Beige Ethnic Suits Gracefully

Now that the pastel and nude shades are too much in the trend, TV actors are leaving no stone unturned in experimenting with these outfits. Speaking of which, renowned stars in the television industry like Anusha Dandekar, Karishma Tanna and Rashami Desai have donned stunning beige ensembles for their respective events. Here's a look at their beige outfits that can inspire your next attire.

Anusha Dandekar, Karishma Tanna and Rashami Desai's beige outfits

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar sported a beige ethnic lehenga for one of her events. She opted for minimal makeup and went for a neat hairdo. Dandekar ditched accessories and looked absolutely stunning.



Karishma Tanna

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna pulled off a beige ethnic attire for one of her Eid parties. She too wore minimal makeup and went to wear a pair of huge danglers. Her outfit was all about intricate embroidery and embellishments.

Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is widely admired for her impressive style game. She carried a beige ethnic gown for an event. She teamed her attire with danglers and minimal makeup. Desai posed for the camera in a poised manner. Take a look.



