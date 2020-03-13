Anusha Dandekar Reveals Beau Karan Kundrra's Childhood Nickname

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra have time and again set some major couple goals with their social media posts and their outing together. Dandekar and Kundrra made their relationship official almost five years ago. The two have also hosted 3 seasons of MTV Love School wherein they helped real-life couples overcome several hurdles in their relationships throughout the show. However, a certain video shows how well do the hosts of Love School know each other.

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra spill the beans on how well do they know each other

In an interview with an online portal, Anusha Dandekar with beau Karan Kundrra played a game wherein they revealed several facts about each other. The duo was promoting the third season of Love School when they answered a bunch of questions about each other's personal and professional lives.

Amid the game, Anusha and Karan spilt the beans on each other's childhood nicknames. Dandekar revealed that her lover's nickname as a child was Sunny, while Kundrra revealed his lady love's nickname too. Anusha Dandekar was called Lucy during her childhood. As the game proceeded, Karan stated that he wanted to become an automobile engineer as a child because of his fascination with cars. Moreover, talking about the least favourite aspects of each other's professions, Anusha jokingly said that Karan Kundrra starts blabbering after long shifts, and she admitted least that the favourite aspect of her profession is hair and makeup. Their banter with each other had their fans swooning as they went all hearts in the comment section of the video.

The celebrity couple recently launched their clothing line, MUWU (Man UP! Woman Up!). MUWU was launched on Valentine's day this year.

