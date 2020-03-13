Anusha Dandekar's Workout Routine Is Inspirational To Many; Check Out Her Videos

Anusha Dandekar is currently one of the judges on MTV Supermodel of the Year. The Indian-Australian VJ has hosted many shows like Love School, Rock On and many more. She is one of the divas who is also popular for her fitness and often takes to social media platforms to share her fitness routine with her fans.

Recently, Anusha Dandekar shared a YouTube video along with her fitness trainer. In the video, Anusha was seen doing various core exercises like leg raises, hip raise, crunches, and more. All the exercises performed in the video were explained by her fitness trainer. The fitness trainer also mentioned how to perform exercises with proper posture. She also explained the pros of each exercise done by them.

Have a look at Anusha Dandekar’s fitness routine here:

Anusha Dandekar often takes to Instagram to share a glimpse of her fitness routine to her fans. The diva can be seen surfing, boxing, tree climbing. Not only that but the VJ also knows how to do summersaults and handstands. These fitness videos are much loved by fans and have inspired many to workout. Check out Anusha Dandekar's fitness videos here:

