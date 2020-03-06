Anusha Dandekar Rocks These Simple Hairstyles Effortlessly; Check Pictures

Anusha Dandekar is currently hosting MTV Supermodel of the Year, which also features Milind Soman, Malaika Arora, and Masaba Gupta. She is a popular Indian-Australian VJ and is best known for her stints as a VJ, actor, and presenter. Apart from being an active performer and fitness enthusiast, Anusha is also a well-known social media star. She often leaves her fans impressed with her wardrobe and her fashion sense. Even her YouTube channel, where she posts varied content, has an impressive number of followers. Check out the best of Anusha Dandekar's hairstyles.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar's Unique Summer Hairstyles Are Something You Must Try

Anusha Dandekar in simple hairstyles

The Wavy Hairdo

Simple ponytail for a chic look

With a messy bun

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar's Adorable Moments With Her Pets, 'Gansta' And 'Monsta'

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar Inspired Wedding Looks You Must Try This Season

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Combined NET WORTH Will Leave You Baffled; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.