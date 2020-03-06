The Debate
Anusha Dandekar Rocks These Simple Hairstyles Effortlessly; Check Pictures

Bollywood News

Anusha Dandekar is a popular actor, singer, and video jockey. Here are some of Anusha Dandekar's best hairstyles for your looks this summer season. Read on

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
anusha dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is currently hosting MTV Supermodel of the Year, which also features Milind Soman, Malaika Arora, and Masaba Gupta. She is a popular Indian-Australian VJ and is best known for her stints as a VJ, actor, and presenter. Apart from being an active performer and fitness enthusiast, Anusha is also a well-known social media star. She often leaves her fans impressed with her wardrobe and her fashion sense. Even her YouTube channel, where she posts varied content, has an impressive number of followers. Check out the best of Anusha Dandekar's hairstyles.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar's Unique Summer Hairstyles Are Something You Must Try

Anusha Dandekar in simple hairstyles

The Wavy Hairdo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Simple ponytail for a chic look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

With a messy bun

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar's Adorable Moments With Her Pets, 'Gansta' And 'Monsta'

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar Inspired Wedding Looks You Must Try This Season

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Combined NET WORTH Will Leave You Baffled; Read Details

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
