Anusha Dandekar's Adorable Moments With Her Pets, 'Gansta' And 'Monsta'

Anusha Dandekar is a well-known Indian-Australian VJ, actor, and singer. She is currently the host of MTV’s Love School. The actor is also a social media sensation and has almost 1.2 million followers. It is very evident that Anusha is an animal lover and loves both her adorable dogs very very deeply. Here’s all about Anusha and her cute little munchkins. Read ahead to know more-

All about Anusha Dandekar and her two little munchkins

Anusha Dandekar has two adorable dogs, Gangsta and Monsta. From what it seems like, Anusha is very attached to both her dogs and sure has a special place for them in her hearts. Take a look at some of the happy moments of Anusha with Ganta and Monsta-

All about Anusha Dandekar’s career

In 2002, at the age of 19, Dandekar moved to Mumbai, Maharashtra to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She was cast as an anchor in MTV's House of Style. She later hosted MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV News and MTV Love School for the network.

In 2008, she won Best VJ at the Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Female Awards. In 2014, Dandekar was a judge on India's Next Top Model alongside model-actress Lisa Haydon. In 2012, Dandekar made her music debut with the single Better Than Your Ex. The song, in the English language, was released in June.

A fashion icon, Dandekar has also graced the covers of popular magazines like Cosmopolitan, Elle and Seventeen. She has also endorsed the brands Reebok, Toni & Guy, Crocs and Lee Jeans. In 2016, Anusha Dandekar started hosting MTV’s Love School, along with Karan Kundra. The two are still the hosts of this popular show. In 2017 she even became a mentor on India’s Next Top Model (cycle 3), which is aired on MTV India.

