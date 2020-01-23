Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Combined NET WORTH Will Leave You Baffled; Read Details

Karan Kundra is one of the most prominent faces in the television industry. The actor has worked in multiple television serials and has evidently managed to become a household for many fans. On the other hand, his longtime girlfriend Anusha Dandekar is also one of the widely known video jockeys in India. Anusha Dandekar has also worked in various Bollywood films including Hello, Delhi Belly and Viruddh.

Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar net worth

The 35-year-old actor Karan Kundra's base earnings reportedly come from his work in the television industry. The actor is all set to feature in the third season of Dil Hi Toh Hai, in which he reportedly charges ₹60-65 thousand per episode. Besides this, the actor owns an apartment in Mumbai and a Ford Endeavour car. The actor has a reported net worth of $2 million i.e. roughly ₹14 crores.

Here’s presenting the first look of the latest season of #DilHiTohHai !



Lots of love, drama and confusion to follow.#DilHiTohHai Season 3, streaming 27th Jan only on @altbalaji #ALTBalajiOriginal@ektaravikapoor @BTL_Balaji pic.twitter.com/3gCaSwV9Ab — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 19, 2020

Anusha Dandekar's primary income source is her work as an actor, TV show hosts and Model. Anusha reportedly owns a house in Pune but spends the majority of her time in Mumbai due to her work. The VJ-actor has an estimated net worth of $1 million i.e roughly ₹7 crores.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy - Anusha Dandekar Instagram

