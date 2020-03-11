Anusha Dandekar Shares Easy Makeup Tips To Ace 'party Look'

Anusha Dandekar is a multi-facet personality, who is currently seen in the mentor's chair of MTV India's Supermodel of the Year. She mentors the young models about style, makeup and grooms them well for their tasks. Anusha Dandekar is an accomplished actor, model, Entrepreneur, VJ, fashion influencer and the list of her accolades is never-ending. She owns a makeup brand called CGG. Anusha Dandekar has also worked in Bollywood movies like Mumbai Matinee, Viruddh amongst several others.

Read: Anusha Dandekar Looks Enchanting In These Shimmery Outfits & These Pics Prove It

The stylish VJ is known for her quirky fashion choices, alluring personality, and drop-dead gorgeous looks. Anusha Dandekar also has her own Youtube channel by the name 'Anusha', wherein she gives expert lifestyle, skincare, and makeup tips. In one of Anusha Dandekar's makeup tutorial videos, the Bollywood diva talked about how to ace imperfections via makeup. Furthermore how you can rock a party look by keeping some makeup tips in mind. Let's take a look-

Anusha Dandekar's makeup tips on how to ace imperfections via makeup and rock that party look

Cleanse your face first

As per Anusha Dandekar's makeup video, one should always start by cleaning your face. This step is important to get rid of all the dirt and grime from your face. Anusha Dandekar used a cleansing mist, you can opt for rosewater spray too. Post that Anusha Dandekar applied a primer to set a seamless base for the base makeup.

Read: Anusha Dandekar Reveals Her Favourite Lip Shades And Colours

For dark-circles use a bronzer

She then started covering her dark-circles with the help of bronzer with an orange tone instead of a concealer. As per Anusha Dandekar's makeup tutorial, a bronzer works better than concealer to red-rid of dark-circles.

Moisturize your lips

The next step in Anusha Dandekar's makeup video is to moisturize your lips with a good lip balm. Then you can start applying base like foundation or bb-cream all over your face, and set it with a loose powder.

Read: Anusha Dandekar's Simple Skincare Videos Are Perfect For A Beauty Routine

Do not forget your neck

On important thing to learn from Anusha Dandekar's makeup tutorial is that you should always apply makeup base on your neck as well. This step will ensure that your face and neck don't look different in terms of skin-tone.

Use a setting spray

After doing all your makeup except the eyes, use a setting spray and a face puff to let the makeup settle. This step is important if you want your makeup to last longer than usual and avoid any caky patches on the face.

Read: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Instagram Pictures To Take Posing Lessons From

Mascara is a must

For adding drama and more dimension to the eyes invest in a good mascara. Apply on both upper and lower lashline and you are all set to hit the dance floor and make heads turn.

Source: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.