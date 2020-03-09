Anusha Dandekar's Simple Skincare Videos Are Perfect For A Beauty Routine

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian actor, model, and video jockey who is currently seen as a mentor on Supermodel of the Year season 1. She has been a part of many shows like India's Next Top Model, MTV Troll Police and MTV Love School. Apart from this, she also owns CGG cosmetics company. The name stands for Clean Green Gorgeous and the mission of the company is self-love, confidence and empowerment. Read on to know her skincare videos which are perfect for your beauty routine.

Anusha Dandekar's skincare video

In the above video, Anusha introduces her new product for CGG and gives a small tutorial for skincare from day tonight. Firstly, she shows how to do wash your face properly with a facewash. She suggests using aloe vera for skincare as it has many benefits and is easily available anywhere.

She gives a demonstration of how to use aloe vera in a proper manner for skincare. Later, she introduces her products like Skinny-dip facewash, Youth potion retinol moisturiser, Plumpalicious Serum, Sunshine kid facial mist for a morning routine. For a night routine, she suggests products like Plumpalicious moisturiser, Plumpalicious Serum, and Oziva.

All about Anusha Dandekar’s CGG cosmetics

Celebrity VJ Anusha launched her company in June 2019. She teamed up with partners Gaurav Kumar and Parth Patel for the company. CGG’s products include a variety of face washes and moisturisers made for various skin types and tackling different skin issues. Serums and a spray-on sunscreen are also included in the brand’s line.

