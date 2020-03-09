Anusha Dandekar Reveals Her Favourite Lip Shades And Colours

Anusha Dandekar is a successful model, social media influencer, host, and presenter. She often shares her behind the scenes from her show MTV Supermodel of the Year where she is a mentor currently. Along with her show, Anusha is known as a fashion diva since her VJing days. She shares adorable posts with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra and often reveals her beauty secrets with her fans on her YouTube channel. Take a look at some of her favourite lip shades that she owns and vouches for.

Anusha Dandekar on YouTube: Her favourite lip colours

Bright pink lipstick

Anusha's favourite lipstick includes a shade by Clinique that is bright pink in colour. She advises that one must own a moisturising lip colour as it keeps the drying of the lips at bay. She adds that she likes this shade and this particular lipstick as it avoids getting a chapped lip.

pic courtesy: Anusha YouTube

Purple tinge lip gloss

Anusha Dandekar mentioned that she is not a hardcore lipstick fan per se, but she often switches her lip colours with lip gloss, lip liners, and sometimes lipsticks as well. One of her favourite lip wear includes Victoria Secret's berry juice lip wear that gives a purple tinge to the lips. She likes it as it goes well to wear at any given time of the day.

Nude baby pink lipstick

Anusha Dandekar loves this baby pink shade but also mentions that this shade won't be liked by everybody. But one has to ensure that they do a Jennifer Lopez inspired makeup when they wear this lip shade. She mentions that this shade may make some people look washed out so it is essential that people do well-defined eye makeup.

pic courtesy: Anusha YouTube

Maroon lip colour

Anusha Dandekar's videos on her YouTube channel are very personal and relatable, she mentions that the maroon shade goes well with all the skin tones as the age limit for applying this deep colour has gone down and now everybody can rock this pretty lip colour.

Anusha Dandekar's most favourite lip wear: It's a red lip liner

Anusha wears this red lip liner to fill her lips. She says that a lip liner is easy to use and affordable as well. The red lip shade is a must-have in every girl's wardrobe and Anusha loves it too. The red lip colour surely brightens the whole face instantly which is clearly visible in Anusha's video as well.

pic courtesy: Anusha YouTube

